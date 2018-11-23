Clear
Black Friday shoppers say it hasn't lost its luster

Despite shorter lines at some area stores, the shoppers we spoke to say Black Friday is still a big deal.

Posted: Fri Nov 23 15:41:00 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 23 15:41:01 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

black friday á which means shoppers are hitting stores in order to take advantage of some of the biggest sales of the year. at best buy in rochester... while the parking lot is full and there's a steady stream of shoppers coming through the doors á best buy staff tell us there was no one line until about half an hour before the store opened. that got us wondering á with deals offered oná line... is black friday shopping dropping off? shoppers roger nelson and diane lexvold got up at 4 aám to find some sales... and they say black friday (is still a big deal.xxx i actually think it's more of a big deal this year. it didn't seem to be as many crowds last year as there is this year black friday is expected to be the busiest shopping day of the year... an analysis from masterá card spendingá pulse estimates shoppers will spend a total of 23ábillion dollars today. that's 2ábillion more than they spent on black friday last while black
