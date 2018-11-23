Clear
Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Snow chances continue this weekend

Posted: Fri Nov 23 15:38:01 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 23 15:38:01 PST 2018
Posted By: Brandon Libby

brandon wx travel concerns for this evening include mainly wet roads as the rain continues before wrapping up around midnight. as far as refreezing goes, i don't think it will be a main issue because the rain will wrap up before temperatures drop to freezing or below. while we stay dry for saturday, clouds remain with highs in the middle to upper 30's. we are still keeping a close eye on the snow chances for saturday night into sunday but as of now, southern minnesota is in the clear while minor accumulations (/1") will be possible for north iowa into sunday afternoon. travel will worsen as you head into southern iowa, where the heaviest snow is expected. cold air moves in behind this with highs in the middle to lower 20's into mid week. we should see the sun for monday and part of tuesday. it is a bit unsettled still, but snow chances will return for d thursday. as highs warm to the middle 30's on friday, a wintry mi will be possible. we may see rain showers on saturday with highs warming to the middle 40's. tonight: rain ends/mostly cloudy. lows: low 30s. winds: south becoming west northwest at 8 to 14 mph. saturday: mostly cloudy. highs: mid to upper 30s. winds: west northwest at 6 to 12 mph. saturday night: mostly cloudy/isolate d snow showers (north iowa)
Rain comes to an end tonight.
