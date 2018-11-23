Speech to Text for Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

brandon wx travel concerns for this evening include mainly wet roads as the rain continues before wrapping up around midnight. as far as refreezing goes, i don't think it will be a main issue because the rain will wrap up before temperatures drop to freezing or below. while we stay dry for saturday, clouds remain with highs in the middle to upper 30's. we are still keeping a close eye on the snow chances for saturday night into sunday but as of now, southern minnesota is in the clear while minor accumulations (/1") will be possible for north iowa into sunday afternoon. travel will worsen as you head into southern iowa, where the heaviest snow is expected. cold air moves in behind this with highs in the middle to lower 20's into mid week. we should see the sun for monday and part of tuesday. it is a bit unsettled still, but snow chances will return for d thursday. as highs warm to the middle 30's on friday, a wintry mi will be possible. we may see rain showers on saturday with highs warming to the middle 40's. tonight: rain ends/mostly cloudy. lows: low 30s. winds: south becoming west northwest at 8 to 14 mph. saturday: mostly cloudy. highs: mid to upper 30s. winds: west northwest at 6 to 12 mph. saturday night: mostly cloudy/isolate d snow showers (north iowa) thank you brandon./// we are learning that a man associated with one of president trump's former advisors is now negotiating a plea deal in connection with special counsel robert mueller's russia investigation. nikole killion is bringing us the latest from the white house.xxx thank you brandon./// we are learning that a man