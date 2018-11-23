Speech to Text for A shift in a snow storm means our area might be in the clear

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

shifting south... parts of iowa could still get buried in several inches of snow. tiffany schmeisser (shá myázurr) and her husband are from waukee á which is a suburb of des moines. they are in mason city visiting family for thanksgiving. and plan to travel home ahead of the storm just to be safe. she says she's already looking forward to the end of winter.xxx "i am. but i'm a wimp when it comes to the cold. i like some snow for the holidays, but that's about it. and in january you want to all just go away? yeah, i'm ready for spring to hit right away." now although the storm system does seem to be shifting south á it's important to remember á that could change. to get the most upátoá date forecast á be sure to download the káiámát weather app.///