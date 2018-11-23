Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A shift in a snow storm means our area might be in the clear

Traveling could be easy going around the area now that the storm is shifting south.

Posted: Fri Nov 23 15:37:38 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 23 15:37:39 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for A shift in a snow storm means our area might be in the clear

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

shifting south... parts of iowa could still get buried in several inches of snow. tiffany schmeisser (shá myázurr) and her husband are from waukee á which is a suburb of des moines. they are in mason city visiting family for thanksgiving. and plan to travel home ahead of the storm just to be safe. she says she's already looking forward to the end of winter.xxx "i am. but i'm a wimp when it comes to the cold. i like some snow for the holidays, but that's about it. and in january you want to all just go away? yeah, i'm ready for spring to hit right away." now although the storm system does seem to be shifting south á it's important to remember á that could change. to get the most upátoá date forecast á be sure to download the káiámát weather app.///
Mason City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Rain comes to an end tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Donations accepted at Festival of Trees

Image

Stores gear up for Small Business Saturday

Image

Black Friday shoppers say it hasn't lost its luster

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

A shift in a snow storm means our area might be in the clear

Image

Biggest Time for Christmas Tree Sales

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Albert Lea wrestlers sign with power programs

Image

Making sure leftovers are safe

Image

Thanksgiving Away from Home

Community Events