Biggest Time for Christmas Tree Sales

Just after Thanksgiving is a popular time for people to buy a tree

Posted: Fri Nov 23 12:40:14 PST 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

of the busiest not just for buying presents, but also christmas treesáá... unforunately heavy rains this year did do a little damage to some local sellers crops. fisher's tree farm in clear lake and forest city are already geared up and ready to go for the weekend. mark fisher says the heavy rains they experienced this year did have an impact on some of the trees, but won't have an impact on his sales. <the wet weather that all of us experience this year it hurt the trees a little bit i'm actually losing a few of the frasier furs their five 6 feet7 feet tall some of them not very many but in the west areas some of them are starting to die > fisher's tree farm does allow you to cut your own tree down, or you can pick one of his pre cut trees. he says fraser (frayázer) firs are the most popular christmas trees in our area because they don't lose as many needles./// still to
Community Events