Clear

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Showers return this afternoon with a little warm up.

Posted: Fri Nov 23 05:13:32 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 23 05:13:32 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Rivas

Speech to Text for Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((it is a chilly morning, but not as cold as it was yesterday morning. showers will be moving in for the afternoon as we stay cloudy. highs will be in the low 40's which is why we have rain instead of snow. the brief warm up won't be lasting long with colder temperatures for the weekend. highs on saturday won't be too cold with 30's expected, but sunday will hive highs and lows back into the 20's. as far as the potential snow system for saturday night and sunday, models as of this time are pushing the system south. the current forecast has southern minnesota staying dry with north iowa seeing a few minor accumulations. travel will get worse as you push south. clouds will clear for monday with mostly sunny skies for tuesday and wednesday. highs will remain in the 20's and lows will be in the teens and single digits. today: mostly cloudy/scatter ed pm showers. highs: low 40s. winds: south at 10 to 20 mph. tonight: scattered showers/isolat ed wintry mix. lows: low 30s. winds: south becoming west at 6 to 12 mph. saturday: mostly cloudy. highs: mid to thanks jon.
Mason City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Scattered Showers this afternoon.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Albert Lea wrestlers sign with power programs

Image

Making sure leftovers are safe

Image

Thanksgiving Away from Home

Image

Holiday Decoration Safety

Image

Safely using holiday decorations

Image

Bears vs. Lions

Image

Thanksgiving Day Shopping

Image

Salvation Army Thanksgiving

Image

Sharing a meal with those in need

Community Events