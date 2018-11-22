Speech to Text for Albert Lea wrestlers sign with power programs

it's been a busy day for the náfá l á we'll have the highlights coming up in sports. plus two albert lea wrestlers are heading to big time collegiate wrestling schools, those stories next in sports. minnesota high school wrestling season has just gotten underway but some have already signed with colleges. káiámát news 3 sports zach gilleland has the story of two albert lea wrestlers who will continue their athletic career after the season.xxx "they're doing all the right things, and that's what it takes to be at the top of the podium." student atheltes dream of continuing their careers at the collegiate level. zach glazier.... and nic cantu.... get to do just that. after walking these hallways and putting in countless hours at the gym, their hard work has paid off. both signed national letters of intent with two of the best wrestling programs in the country. zach with iowa and nic with st. cloud. "i'm still pretty thankful for how i've succeeded in my wrestling career.... " "ever since i was a little kid, that's my dream of where i wanted to be and you know finally achieving that is a cool moment." head coach paul durbahn has been with both throughout their high school careers... and says it's great to see them be rewarded for their hard work. "you know when you see them putting in the hard work and then earning scholarships and getting a lot of recognition at the national level, it's pretty fun to see these guys get to this spot." wrestling is in their blood. glazier is a 2018 state champion and his roots started a little earlier than most. "i was kind of just born into it i guess. actually a couple of days after i was born, i was at the state wrestling tournament actually." cantu's love for the sport was passed down from his father. once he started, he was hooked. "he thought it would be good for me and i've just been with it ever since, i've loved it ever since i was little." as the season gets underway... both wrestlers have many memories of their time at albert lea. "there's a lot of good memories of beating good teams and just good team moments.... lot of different great moments, lots of heart breaks, sweat and tears that have