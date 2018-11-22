Clear

Making sure leftovers are safe

How to make sure leftovers are safe long after the holiday meal is over.

Posted: Thu Nov 22 21:02:21 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 22 21:02:21 PST 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Making sure leftovers are safe

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

now that family thanksgiving feasts are over... you'll want to get those leftovers in your fridge because bacteria grows in cooked foods left at room temperature. according to the centers for disease control and prevention... outbreaks of bacteria are commonly linked to holiday foods like turkey and roast beef. major symptoms of the foodborne illness includes vomiting and abdominal cramps. to ensure your leftovers are edible and healthy... make sure to leave them in the refrigerator at 40 degrees. one rochester resident tells kimt what he plans to do with his thanksgiving leftovers. xxx "i keep them for a few days, i share it with my family and my friends and then, anything left over, after about a week, i leave them out or throw it away." the bacteria found in cooked foods left at room temperature is the second most common cause of food poisoning according to the cádác./// while
Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Few Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 26°
Rain returns for Black Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Albert Lea wrestlers sign with power programs

Image

Making sure leftovers are safe

Image

Thanksgiving Away from Home

Image

Holiday Decoration Safety

Image

Safely using holiday decorations

Image

Bears vs. Lions

Image

Thanksgiving Day Shopping

Image

Salvation Army Thanksgiving

Image

Sharing a meal with those in need

Image

Cooking a turkey in a microwave

Community Events