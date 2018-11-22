Speech to Text for Making sure leftovers are safe

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

now that family thanksgiving feasts are over... you'll want to get those leftovers in your fridge because bacteria grows in cooked foods left at room temperature. according to the centers for disease control and prevention... outbreaks of bacteria are commonly linked to holiday foods like turkey and roast beef. major symptoms of the foodborne illness includes vomiting and abdominal cramps. to ensure your leftovers are edible and healthy... make sure to leave them in the refrigerator at 40 degrees. one rochester resident tells kimt what he plans to do with his thanksgiving leftovers. xxx "i keep them for a few days, i share it with my family and my friends and then, anything left over, after about a week, i leave them out or throw it away." the bacteria found in cooked foods left at room temperature is the second most common cause of food poisoning according to the cádác./// while