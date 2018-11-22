Speech to Text for Thanksgiving Away from Home

not everyone is able to go home for the holidays... kimt news 3's annalise johnson shows us how volunteers in rochester are making sure some of those people are still able to have a happy thanksgiving. xxx many of the organ á stem cell á and bone marrow transplant patients who stay at gift of life transplant house while they heal are unable to be home for the holidays... so instead á thanksgiving is brought to the guests to enjoy with their families. "everybody wants to be home for the holidays of course but then staying here with everybody, you make a lot of new friends, i met him here." for guests like mark thompson and robert schrank á the meal makes gift of life transplant house feel like home á and the staff and friends they meet here feel like family. "just to be able to celebrate another thanksgiving and be with family and have new hope." there's an abundance of thanksgiving favorites here and there's so much food á it can't all fit on the serving tables at once. all of this food was donated. "our family's had the privilege for 7 years now to do this serving and it just feels good from the heart. i'm a nurse and it feels good to give back a little bit to some of the patients that i've seen come through the system." in addition to donated food á the thanksgiving celebration is made possible by people like bruce and doreen gudlin who volunteer to serve the meal. "we're definitely thankful for our health. we just look around and look at how blessed we are. i don't think we really need any more than that. we've been blessed beyond belief and we're just happy to give a little bit back." 2átime kidney transplant patient and founder of gift of like transplant house ed pompeian and his family also payed a visit to the guests. "it makes them feel like they're at home, sharing a meal together is like being at home and sharing a meal with family and friends." with many people here going through a treatment and healing process á there are many blessings to count this thanksgiving. "a new kidney. i'm thankful for my health again. i got pretty sick again and i'm getting better." in rochester á leftovers became a second meal for gift of life transplant house guests.///