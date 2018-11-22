Speech to Text for Safely using holiday decorations

the one you see behind me... are already lit up. a woman i spoke with earlier today told me christmas lights are an emblem of her childhood... and now she makes sure she stays safe as she brings that same joy to her daughter. xxx "christmas is a huge part of my family." this is the third year kayla dukart has decorated her house with festive lights. it is a tradition passed down from her father áá who she says encouraged safety first. "we make sure everything is safe, less plugins the better, and just safety as in with the kids and everything, gotta make sure everything is plugged in." every year kayla hangs twinkling lights with the help of her dad and husband. "the biggest thing is to make sure you are with somebody. make sure you are wearing proper attire and make sure you are not getting on a slippery roof." it takes her about half a day to put the decorations up áá but tells me it's worth it. "the lights mean joy and happiness. if anyone is feeling lonely or anything during the holidays, it brightens everyone's day." mike boyer is known around town for his halloween haunted house. his family also has tons of decorations áá but they've had their bumps. "have i fallen off the ladder before? yes, but it's part of risk and enjoyment." but he's always cautious when it comes to powering the lights. "i make sure i don't have too much going in one circuit. i definitely have three circuits i use for christmas, it's all divided out pretty evenly." one busy neighbor áá who doesn't deck his house out áá the consumer product safety