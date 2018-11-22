Clear

Bears vs. Lions

Bears vs. Lions

Posted: Thu Nov 22 17:58:57 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 22 17:58:58 PST 2018
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

thanksgiving day is a great time to spend with friends and family á eat way too much food á and enjoy some football. today the chicago bears traveled to take on detroit. and the bears looking to dance past the lions to remain atop the náfác north. the game spices up in the third quarter when lagarrette blount takes the handoff and muscles his way through for the detroit touchdown. but the bears wouldn't have it á matt stafford's looking and eddie jackson with the 41 yard pick six to take the lead... giving the bears a 23 to 16 win./// the iowa hawkeyes continue to put on a great
