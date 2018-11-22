Speech to Text for Bears vs. Lions

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thanksgiving day is a great time to spend with friends and family á eat way too much food á and enjoy some football. today the chicago bears traveled to take on detroit. and the bears looking to dance past the lions to remain atop the náfác north. the game spices up in the third quarter when lagarrette blount takes the handoff and muscles his way through for the detroit touchdown. but the bears wouldn't have it á matt stafford's looking and eddie jackson with the 41 yard pick six to take the lead... giving the bears a 23 to 16 win./// the iowa hawkeyes continue to put on a great