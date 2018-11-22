Speech to Text for Thanksgiving Day Shopping

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rochester opened á a line was wrapped around the building. people flooded in when the doors opened right at 2 pm á hunting for deals. trudy brunkhorst (brawnákorst) was one of the first 20 people in line... thanksgiving day shopping is something she's taken part in the last 10 years. shoppers scoured the aisles picking up items for their christmas lists... and trudy says she'll be out shopping through tomorrow. i usually get everything bought by noon tomorrow. and i usually do extra shopping, like for birthdays and i do valentines day, those kinds of days also, so i get it all done now about 13á hundred people entered jácápenney in the first hour. we