Speech to Text for Salvation Army Thanksgiving

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

3. some runners in rochester can feel good today after an event this morning burned some of their holiday calories (and helped a worthy cause. natural sound racers took part in the 7th annual rochester gobble wobble family race. they began lining up at 8:30 this morning for the kids race... and 9 for the trail and road races. some of the money raised by the rochester 5ák went to help the salvation army... specifically to pay the cost for the organization's annual thanksgiving lunch./// day from noon to 1, the salvation army in rochester served full thanksgiving meals to people in need. those with the salvation army tell kimt on a regular day when lunch is served, about 75 people fill the seats... but today they saw about 300... a number they say goes to show how much of a need for food assistance there is in rochester. xxx "everybody is just so thankful and kind. we serve lunch every day of the week. we also serve dinner but this meal, this meal is special." the salvation army says the need continues long after the holidays are gone á and they encourage people to keep giving all