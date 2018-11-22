Clear

Sharing a meal with those in need

A church in Clear Lake serves nearly 300 meals this Thanksgiving.

year./// and in clear lake... the open bible church prepared food for around 300 people. it consisted of turkey... potatoes... green bean casserole... and lots of pies. peggy davis coá organized the dinner... and says throughout her years of volunteering she's noticed more people in need.xxx "i think it's probably growing because we have a more elderly population and their kids are going different places now so there's more people that are maybe home alone or not feeling prepared or able to prepare a meal." /// altogether á about 280 meals were served at today's
