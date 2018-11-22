Speech to Text for Cooking a turkey in a microwave

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a season... asking loved ones how long you cook a 25 pound frozen turkey in a microwave and posting the response on social media. káiámát news three's brian tabick posted a video to kimt's facebook wednesday... and received more than 4á thousand views... he joins us live now in mason city... brian.... katie after this challenge went viral butterball came out saying you can cook a turkey in one of these you just have to do it correctly. some of our relatives how to cook a frozen turkey in a microwave. how long do you cook a frozen turkey in the microwave oh honey i don't think the microwave could hold that long viewers also got in on the fun... sharing some of their respones. 12 pounds your wanting to put it 12 pound turkey in the microwave you can do that honey it's a big microwave honey you can't do it i was thinking like seven hours hyvee employees say people are asking them how to do it... i laughedáá went and asked the meat department. and they are even joining in the fun themselves. my stepdad told me our microwave one fit a 25 pound turkey but little do people know. what if i told you butterball says you can cook a turkey in the microwave what can you actually why it be better in the oven butterball put out the following instrutions. using a microwave safe dish place the turkey breast side downáá first cook the turkey on high power for four minutes per pound then cook the rest of the turkey on low poweráá remove the drippings and baste the partially cooked turkey. then flip the turkey over and change the power to half cooking for 8 minutes per poundáá according to butterball when the thighs have reached a tempurature of 180á185 degrees and the breast around 170 degress it is safe to eat. but they stress (to put a frozen turkey in the microwaveáá much like many thank you brian. if you want to share your fun posts we have a secion on the káiámát facebook page. we would love to see them.