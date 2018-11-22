Speech to Text for Working on Thanksgiving

day on the calendar for some ... as they work demanding shifts at work... kimt news 3's alex jirgens joins us live at the mason city fire department... just one of many places employees are needed 365 days a year... alex á how are they celebrating? xxx katie á here at the fire station... they work 24 hour shifts. but á those i spoke with say their families are understanding of their commitment... and they're still able to celebrate the holiday.xxx nat even on thanksgiving... these men and women in blue respond to calls. jordan rush says his family understands the demands of his job... and that he'll undoubtedly have to work some holidays. "i'm lucky enough that my family's pretty flexible, so we can do our get together on a different day." for those on staff á they are celebrating a midday dinner. "a lot of people are having their family come up and join us. i think we're gonna have about 20 people here." nat across town at starbucks... joci whitehurst is taking orders from customers. "i actually like to work a lot of holidays here cuz we get that little extra pay in there. but yeah, i didn't have a whole lot going on today before dinner time so come in for a little bit, make some extra money." flexibility is the name of the game... as families look to make memories. "i'm actually gonna go eat some dinner with my family tonight and actually tonight, i'm gonna be doing some black friday shopping with my dad." "we just have loose plans really, we don't have anything set in stone. they're i reached out to both mason city police and cerro gordo county sheriffs... and they say their staffing protocol is like any other day. police tell me staffing will be a bit higher tonight because of early black friday sales. live in mason city á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// many people are opting