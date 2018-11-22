Speech to Text for Your Thanksgiving KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

brandon wx weather-main-6 weather-main-7 weather-main-5 skies are beginning to clear out and the fog is lifting across portions of the area around 2pm this thanksgiving. i guess it is better late than never as partly cloudy skies bring us to tonight. breezy southern winds will keep temperatures slightly above freezing, meaning we will see continued melting of the snow pack into friday. as a south wind continues, highs will reach near 40 on black friday. this will also lead to a surge in moisture and thus, a few showers for friday afternoon. saturday will stay dry but cloudy with highs in the upper 30's. as far as the potential snow system for saturday night and sunday, models as of this time are pushing the system south. the current forecast has southern minnesota staying dry with north iowa seeing a few minor accumulations. travel will get worse as you push south. clouds will clear for monday with partly cloudy skies for tuesday, wednesday, and thursday highs will remain in the 20's through that stretch. a minor snow chance will move through tuesday night into wednesday morning. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: lower to mid 30's. winds: south at 15 to 20 mph. black friday: mostly cloudy/scatter ed pm showers. highs: near 40. winds: south at 15 to 25 mph. friday night: rain ends/mostly cloudy. lows: near 30. winds: south becoming west at 8 to 14 mph. national news 1-intro-3 following a teleconference