Speech to Text for Local family shares what they are thankful for

heart strings almost one year ago. a rollover on the avenue of the saints with injuries and a puppy no where to be found. that is until our kimt reporter found her. i got the chance to catch up with the family who has a lot to be thankful for this holiday.xxx crash one year later-pkg-1 crash one year later-pkg-2 december 6th 2017. it was supposed to be a happy day for rachel leeseberg and her family as she was on her way home with their new puppy. but all of a sudden things took a turn. crash one year later-pkg-3 she was trying to get on my lap and i was trying to push her off and we got stuck in the gravel. that's when rachel lost control. crash one year later-pkg-10 i remember right before we flipped and then i remember flying in the air and bouncing off the ground and i remember getting to the hospital and that's the last thing i remember. crash one year later-pkg-11 rachel went into a coma for 9 days - not knowing where her new puppy ended up. i didn't know i had my own life going on in my head so i had already thought she was gone. at the time, her name was queeny. crash one year later-pkg-5 while rachel fought for her life, a group of people were fighting to find this dog in the bitter cold. the next day, kimt news 3's emily boster spotted her running near the avenue of the saints. hi queeny! emily stopped, opened her car door and queeny slowly crawled in. guess who's here, look down, oh my god. crash one year later-pkg-6 here's a look at her now. she even has a new name....tera. nat tera was taken to her warm home...but her new mom wasn't there. i fractured my rotator cuff over here, busted my teeth, broke my collar bone in half, fractured my rotator cuff in several places, my humerous bone, i broke ribs 1-8 3-7 were broke twice, i punctured my lung ruptured my spleen and fractured t3,4, and 10 down my spine. rachel was taken to emergency surgery...meanw hile her kids waited, wondering if she would be okay. crash one year later-pkg-7 i felt sad and kind of anxious hoping she would make it out so i just didn't want to lose her crash one year later-pkg-8 she almost didn't make it out of that surgery but several blood transfusions could have saved her life. after 9 days - rachel woke up from her coma to the good news - tera had been found. i cried. i was happy now the two are best friends and this family has a lot to be thankful for. my life, my dogs, my kids, my boyfriend who has been absolutely amazing im thankful for my mom being alive and my family being there through those times and tera being alive. i think that's the only way to get through it, to be thankful for what we have. we are very happy for their family. they would like to thank emily for her help in finding tera.