Clear

Thanksgiving is a busy work day for drain business

Thanksgiving is a busy work day for drain business.

Posted: Thu Nov 22 05:34:48 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 22 05:34:48 PST 2018
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

Speech to Text for Thanksgiving is a busy work day for drain business

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

people aren't just stuffing their stomachs on thanksgiving... but also their kitchen sinks... making a busy work day for people in the plumbing buisness. norm autry owns (drainá rite( in rochester and says thanksgiving and the day after are their busiest days of the year. this is because so many people are putting grease and foods down the kitchen sink. autry says people either put too much food down, or don't use enough water you know a garbage disposal is an appliance of convenience but if not used properly it will come back to bite you. aurty also has some good advice for keeping drains clear. we'll take a look at those in just a few up
Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 16°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 14°
Dry today with rain moving in for Black Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thanksgiving is a busy work day for drain business

Image

Your Thanksgiving KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Playing it safe on the roads this holiday

Image

Bidding the Rochester Mayor farewell

Image

Iowa State Patrol warns of high traffic during holiday weekend

Image

SAW: Eric Faught

Image

Mother & Daughter Reunite

Image

Youngest Samoyeds moved again

Image

Volunteering time at the Community Kitchen of North Iowa

Image

Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrated in Rochester

Community Events