Speech to Text for Thanksgiving is a busy work day for drain business

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

people aren't just stuffing their stomachs on thanksgiving... but also their kitchen sinks... making a busy work day for people in the plumbing buisness. norm autry owns (drainá rite( in rochester and says thanksgiving and the day after are their busiest days of the year. this is because so many people are putting grease and foods down the kitchen sink. autry says people either put too much food down, or don't use enough water you know a garbage disposal is an appliance of convenience but if not used properly it will come back to bite you. aurty also has some good advice for keeping drains clear. we'll take a look at those in just a few up