Your Thanksgiving KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Cold and windy morning with a warm up this afternoon.

Posted: Thu Nov 22 05:10:39 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 22 05:10:40 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Rivas

------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((it is a cold and windy start to the day with feel like temps well into the teens and even dipping into the single digits. we will start with the clouds today, but good news is that the sun will peek out this afternoon which will help warm us up into the mid and upper 30's. it will be a calm and mild night with clouds moving back in for tomorrow. rain chances will return as well for black friday, especially for the afternoon with highs in the low 40's. saturday will be dry and cloudy, but then we're tracking another strong system to move into the midwest on saturday night and into sunday which will lead to accumulating snowfall. as of now, the worse hit areas will be to the south in central and southern iowa. some minor accumulation is still expected for north iowa with even less for southern minnesota. models are in agreement right now, but the track of the system can still change as we go into the next couple of days. today: decreasing clouds/breezy. highs: mid to upper 30's. winds: southeast at 10 to 15 mph. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: lower 30's. winds: south at 12 to 18 mph. black friday: mostly cloudy/scatter
Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 12°
Dry today with rain moving in for Black Friday.
Your Thanksgiving KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

