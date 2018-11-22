Speech to Text for Playing it safe on the roads this holiday

"i've actually slid through a stop sign over here which kind of scares me." chloe crosby isn't making a long journey... she's going to spring valley to visit her family áá but is still concerned ... "with the ice, i'm a little nervous. it's melted a bit but i'm more confident about that but my car has rear wheel drive which gets a little tricky in the wintertime." she isn't the only driver with concerns. shawn blake is seeing family in eau clare and has already spotted some inattentive drivers. "on the way here from the apartment there was a driver without his headlights on, so that was encouraging." chan jacobson is from south dakota and is in rochester for her uncle's funeral. she tells me her biggest worry á doesn't involve other drivers. "the critters big or small... they can make your day go bad and in a hurry." rochester has a lot more cars than what jacobson is used to... and she is advising all drivers to simply be (alert behind the wheel. "pay attention to your surroundings, how you are feeling." that way áá your safety ensures you have the best holiday with those you love. "drive safe, have a wonderful holiday, god bless, that's all." for more tips on driving safely... here is some advice from the american trucking association. slow down. keep your eyes on the road. leave room between you and the vehicle before you... and make sure your vehicle is clear of ice and snow. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news