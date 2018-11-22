Speech to Text for Bidding the Rochester Mayor farewell

16 years... and it's bitter sweet as rochester's mayor bids farewell. kimt news 3 sat down with him to talk about brede's time in office... and the future of the growing med city. on scene kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan has the story. just over 16 years ago... "gee... really, 16 years?" ardell brede was elected mayor of rochester. "wednesday november 6th... so the election would've been the day before." he tells me he never thought he'd still be here after all those years. "when i first got elected and if i got elected again for 2 times that would be pretty good... and then of course, well gee its going well lets go for three." as for ending his political career... mayor brede says it just makes sense. "i just kind of thought i mean i am 79 and i've gone probably 2 terms beyond what i ever would to start with and i just kind of thought at the time this would be a good time to not do it again or... try." just recently... his wife was put into hospice care... so the decision is making even more sense to him. "she's been a great first lady. that's for sure." as mayor brede hangs his hat and has more time to spend with loved ones... his hopes for this city will never fade. "i should be able to see a lot of this stuff being completed. new hotels going up, new rooming... hopefully someone will figure out how we can do a better job of taking care of people in need." and as this chapter comes to an end, looking back on the past years... the mayor says it never really felt like work. "its been a joy to represent. back when i first started people used to say is it a full time job? i said no, take the 'b' mayor elect kim norton will be sworn in on january 7th and will give her state of the city speech./// after 2 days... we want to let the residents in on january 7th and will give her state of the city speech./// after