Speech to Text for SAW: Eric Faught

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for our studentá athlete of the week á we search for students who are not only motivated on the playing surface but also in the classroom. one local wrestler has that drive á desire á and determination á leading us to eric faught of clear lake high school for our sáaáw. xxx eric is a great kid very hardworking young man, uh, very dedicated to the sport of wrestling. he's been since he was little you could think of so probably four years old if not even younger than that, rolling around with his brother ryan. worked his way through the system here at clear lake, did a great job. just a very hardworking kid. dedicated to the sport, dedicated to a lot of different things. one thing that eric continues to stay dedicated to is his studies á knowing that good grades lead to a great future. i'm working on my grades and i'm getting some college credits in at the same time so just do my best and be ready for the next step. before the next step á faught has some goals he wants to accomplish as he enters the season ranked number one in the 132ápound weight class. finish the job á get a state title. do what i've been trying to the past three years and hopefully finally get it done this year. coach lester says he's qualified to get the job done. he's got a lot of credentials á he's been all over the nation wrestling when he was young all the way up to high school á still travels around does a lot of wrestling so yeah a very well credentialed kid. either way á faught will take his talents to the mats of upper iowa next season á a place he is excited to be. just the people that they're getting and the program they have and they're building it and they got fourth last year and made a national champ and they're just they're building they're getting a lot of good guys that i know and it's going to be a fun time. if you would like to nominate a studentá athlete of the week á go to kimt dot