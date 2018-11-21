Speech to Text for Mother & Daughter Reunite

long to check in through security which is to be expected. at the airport... i caught up with one mother and daughter who are reuniting for the holidays. <nats > "here she comes now." phyllis paulson's husband has acute congestive heart failure. in order to get him treatment at mayo á she had to move away from her daughter in atlanta. "she is coming up to spend thanksgiving with us." phyllis says thereunion with her daughter is extra special. "when i see her face, i think we're gonna start crying, she always is so excited to come home and be with sister and brother. she loves family." the paulson's are just one of millions of americans with loved ones making the journey to see their families áá one of the many pluses that come with the holidays. <nats > hugs that's how excited we are to see her. phyllis and her family have to stay in austin for a while longer to get her husband's health back up to par. luckily, she is able to see her daughter, kim at least a couple of times a year to ease the long distance. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. tonight at 10 we're taking a look at how travelers hitting the roadways are fairing.