Speech to Text for Youngest Samoyeds moved again

a little more than a week after nearly 160 samoyeds were rescued from a kennell in manly iowaá á16 of them moved to the humane society of north iowa... and today a number of them are moving once more. káiámát news three's brian tabick is finding out why and joins us now live in mason city. brian. katie... it's been a lot of moves for the samoyeds... with some of the dogs coming here to the humane society of north iowa... and others going to omaha... witchita... and waterloo. but not all of the dogs are ready to be adopted. those with the humane society of north iowa say seven of the youngest dogs ranging in age from four to six weeks old have been moved to foster care. stacey rooney, the shelter manager says the puppies are going to be learning how to be more social with other dogs... they will also be getting one on one attention. though they just made it to the humane society of north iowa yesterdayáá rooney says moving the youngest of the dogs to foster care was always a part of the plan. the timing you know when you're in rescue you never know about the timing of coarse it's thanksgiving week and people are busy we plan on taking care of them as long as we needed to but we were lucky that we found some excellent foster care and they were able to come pick him up immediately and get them out of the shelter. rooney tells me those puppies will be coming back to the shelter to find their forever homes once they are around nine to ten weeks old. in mason city brian tabick káiá mát news three. thank you brian. rooney says they are still asking for the publics patience when it comes to adopting these dogs. she says they aren't ready yet... but the shelter continues to receive hundreds of inquiries every