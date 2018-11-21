Speech to Text for Volunteering time at the Community Kitchen of North Iowa

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

season of giving is in full force for a popular north iowa tradition. it may sound clich! ábut the holidays are here and many are in need. that's where the community kitchen comes into play. on the scene as kimt news 3's alex jirgens explains, a yearly tradition just wouldn't be the same without some extra helping hands. xxx "seems like a pretty good crowd here today." dale rotzinger is enjoying a warm meal and celebrating the thanksgiving holiday a day early. (nats of dale talking with friends) dale is no stranger to this placeá for himáit's not just the foodá but also good conversation and fellowship with others at the community kitchen of north iowa. "it's a real good service. cuz we're hungry, like i said, if we're hungry, we're coming down and if we're not we don't. and those behind the serving counter on this dayáare all volunteers. they're the ones who help make the kitchen a successánot just during the holidays.... but also throughout the year. (nats of pots banging) charmin heimer (hyámerr) is working with her group from cargill á cutting up fruit.... mashing potatoes... and buttering rolls. as you can seeá it's a team effort. "i can't imagine trying to do it all on your own. the staff that is here... it's a high demand, so it's a good opportunity that we're all here to pull together to make this happen." charmin is excited by this experience and wants to help out more. "i really would. i would really want to see... check in with my points of contact and see who's available." "they oughta come out more often. like today is a special day and every body's as you begin to prepare your thanksgiving meal tomorrow... rochester public utilities has some tips for you to conserve