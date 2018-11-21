Speech to Text for Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrated in Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

than 500 million american indian and alaskan natives in the united states. that's according to the national congress of american indians. kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live in the rochester studio to tell us about an effort underway in our area to help recognize them... annalise?xxx indiginous peoples day-lintro-2 amy - the first indigenous people's day was held in 19-89 in south dakota. it's a day to honor native people - their history - and culture. minnesota's history begins with american indians... including right here in rochester - where the dakota-sioux gave up this area of land to minnesota. to help preserve that history and honor the contributions of native peoples - today at indian heights park in rochester - mayor brede proclaimed november 21st indigenous peoples day for the fourth year in a row.xxx indigenous peoples day-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:indigenous peoples' day rochester, mn nat: drums and singing a prairie island indian community member sang nat: drums and singing as community members gathered in a circle at indian heights park... first... nat: to have good thoughts - prayers - in your mind and heart ...the circle was smudged - a process of cleansing and blessing by burning herbs. and then mayor ardell brede proclaimed today indigenous people's day in rochester. indigenous peoples day-pkg-3 "rochester recognizes the historic, cultural, and contemporary contributions and significance of indigenous people." indigenous peoples day-pkg-7 members of the american indian community shared words... "i would like to honor and thank them" betty smith became emotional speaking about her and her sister shirley greising's ancestors. indigenous peoples day-pkg-4 "i feel like their spirits coming through me." indigenous peoples day-pkg-8 dawn bjoraker says while we don't need to dwell on the past - people can honor native americans by being thankful this holiday season for what we have in the present. indigenous peoples day-pkg-5 "one way to remember is the food you're eating, right? turkey is indigenous, potatoes are indigenous, but being thankful every single day for being with family" indigenous peoples day-pkg-9 smith says she is part american indian - and part scandinavian. "i would also like to pray for those relatives" and while today was about honoring and remembering the suffering of the indigenous people... "we pray for our children that they may know healing" it was also about forgiveness. indigenous peoples day-pkg-6 "i think i'm very thankful that i was able to forgive... and you have to forgive in order to go on. you can't hang on to that. you can't help your people if you've got anger and hurt." indigenous peoples day-pkg-10 nat: drums and singing / indigenous peoples day-ltag-2 i reached out to mayor-elect kim norton. she tells me that she is more than happy for rochester to continue to recognize indigenous peoples' day and will be working to find a date and way to do so. live in the rochester studio annalise johnson kimt news 3. / thank you annalise. although mayor brede will no longer be rochester's mayor next year - he says he wants to continue to be a part of indigenous peoples day. /