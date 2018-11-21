Clear
Mason City considers fireworks proposals

Among other changes, one of the ordinances would outlaw the use of fireworks in city limits.

Posted: Wed Nov 21 15:44:15 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 21 15:44:15 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

north iowa is taking steps to prevent people from shooting off fireworks. fireworks ordinance-vo-1 lowerthird2line:fireworks ordinance change mason city, ia last night - the mason city city council held readings on 2 proposals... one which would outlaw shooting off fireworks in town. the change would also mean fireworks could only be sold in industrial zoned areas and from a structured facility. city leaders say these changes are due to safety concerns as well as hundreds of fireworks complaints. we reached out to one vender who sets up a fireworks tents on highway 1-22. they say these changes will hurt the economy.xxx fireworks ordinance-sot-1 it is it does harm small businesses and offer a product rather than waiting for the free market to determine how many fireworks retailers can exist within the sales area. another change would increase penalties for fire works violations... and make the ordinances easier for police to enforce. we'll have those details coming up tonight on kimt news 3 at six. / city leaders
We're tracking rain and snow for the holiday weekend
