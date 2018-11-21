Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Law enforcement issuing reminders about 'Blackout Wednesday'

The goal of the campaign is to discourage the consumption of alcohol and drugs over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Posted: Wed Nov 21 15:41:00 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 21 15:41:01 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Law enforcement issuing reminders about 'Blackout Wednesday'

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

celebrate with alcohol this thanksgiving weekend - law enforcement is reminding you to be responsible. blackout wed-vo-1 lowerthird2line:stay sober over thanksgiving mason city, ia the national highway traffic safety administration is wanting to raise awareness and educate the public on the dangers of driving while impaired. they're launching a nationwide social media campaign discouraging the consumption of alcohol and marijuana throughout the holiday weekend. dan burke with burke's bar and grill in mason city says that he's doing his part to ensure those drinking stay safe.xxx blackout wed-sot-1 lowerthird2line:dan burke burke's bar &amp; grill "we're required to cut you off...if you appear intoxicated or too intoxicated. if you walk in that way, or if you've been in the establishment for awhile, we may have to say ok, you've had enough.'" both iowa and minnesota have "dram shop" laws - which require bartenders to cut off any patron who is showing signs of intoxication. / dui presser-vo-4 local
Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
We're tracking rain and snow for the holiday weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrated in Rochester

Image

Mason City considers fireworks proposals

Image

Law enforcement issuing reminders about 'Blackout Wednesday'

Image

Library repair update

Image

Humane society helps Manly dog rescue

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Chabad Lubavitch helps one man gives back to Rochester shelters

Image

How do you cook your stuffing? Inside or outside the turkey?

Image

Rochester man gives back to homeless shelters that helped him

Image

Extra DWI enforcement starts today

Community Events