Speech to Text for Law enforcement issuing reminders about 'Blackout Wednesday'

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

celebrate with alcohol this thanksgiving weekend - law enforcement is reminding you to be responsible. blackout wed-vo-1 lowerthird2line:stay sober over thanksgiving mason city, ia the national highway traffic safety administration is wanting to raise awareness and educate the public on the dangers of driving while impaired. they're launching a nationwide social media campaign discouraging the consumption of alcohol and marijuana throughout the holiday weekend. dan burke with burke's bar and grill in mason city says that he's doing his part to ensure those drinking stay safe.xxx blackout wed-sot-1 lowerthird2line:dan burke burke's bar & grill "we're required to cut you off...if you appear intoxicated or too intoxicated. if you walk in that way, or if you've been in the establishment for awhile, we may have to say ok, you've had enough.'" both iowa and minnesota have "dram shop" laws - which require bartenders to cut off any patron who is showing signs of intoxication. / dui presser-vo-4 local