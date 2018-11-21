Speech to Text for Humane society helps Manly dog rescue

we're continuing to follow the story of nearly 170 dogs siezed from a north iowa kennel last week. law enforcement call the facility a puppy mill... and joined with the american society for the prevention of cruelty to animals á or aá sápácáa á to rescue the samoyeds from white fire kennel in manly. now... kimt news 3's brian tabick is finding out how long the process of getting these dogs to safety has taken. natural sound 16 young samoyeds rescued last week are almost ready for adoption. we have a huge number of people that of been interested in these dogs. but sybil soukup of the humane society of north iowa says the process of getting these dogs the care they need started almost a year ago. the owners veterinarian the breeders veterinarian reached out to us for help and told us that breeding was out of control on the farm and there is a significant number of dogs and asked if we could intervene. she says her facilty didn't have law enforcement power to enter the property so they had to take a different route. we are able to connect with the owner of white kennels build up a rapport with her she start releasing dogs to us about nine months but she says that's when they learned how bad of a situation these dogs were in and started asking for help from state and national rescue organizations. several were interested but said no because of i was lacking in welfare laws were 49th in the nation and they worried about that how that would affect a major rescue effort. she says the aá sápácáa stepped in eager to help and fund the operation to save these dogs from what they say was a (neglected home environment... áábut there's still a lot of work left ahead. little puppy like this will recover and adapt into a normal lifestyle very easily was the adult dogs that have a lot of emotional behavioral issues but they're going to need some work until they can be ready to be available for adoption. these dogs aren't ready for adoption just yet. soukup says they still need a little vet work but they will post their pictures on their website soukup says they took in over 130 dogs before the rescue efforts last week. and the humane society of north iowa is just one of four shelters taking in the samoyeds. others include the ceder bend humane society in waterloo á the nebraska humane society in omaha á and the wichita animal action league in kansas./// traveling (to