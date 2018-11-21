Speech to Text for Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

storm team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((the clouds will be staying in the forecast again for today, but the temperatures aren't as cold as what we had yesterday morning. a few flurries could be possible today with highs staying in the upper 20's. winds will pick up for thanksgiving and that is when we will see a warm up into the mid 30's. warmer temps expected for black friday, but that will also bring scattered showers. saturday will be cloudy, but we catch a short break from the precipitation. we're also tracking the potential for a stronger system moving in late saturday night and into sunday. this system will bring a threat for heavy snow in our area. as of now, the track of the storm and where the snow will fall is still in question. it can lead to slick travel for the end of the weekend and starting next week. colder temperatures will be moving in after the system passes over the upper midwest. today: partly sunny. highs: upper 20's. winds: east at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: near 20. winds: southeast at 6 to 12 mph. thanksgiving day: partly thanks jon.