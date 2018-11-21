Speech to Text for Chabad Lubavitch helps one man gives back to Rochester shelters

tonight... you can join the community effort helping one man give back to rochester. rory londer is spending the evening bringing fruit platters to places helping people in need in rochester. he used to use these shelters, and delivers food every year as a way to say thanks. this is the first time, he's getting community as the jewish resource center chabad lubavitch is helping him. a jewish man himself, the rochester has given me a lfie and a business i couldve never dreamed of, and i'm forever grateful... it's amazing. you can join in on delivering food to shelters in rochester.... just come to chabad lubavitch at 5