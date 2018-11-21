Speech to Text for How do you cook your stuffing? Inside or outside the turkey?

it's a divisive topic that's on the minds of many this week. how do you prepare your thanksgiving stuffing? inside of the turkey or do you cook it outside. our newsroom was split so we asked you on social media and here's what you said.. more than 80 percent of those who responded said outside, of course. with 17% saying inside the turkey. we thought we'd try to settle the stuffing squabble by asking a professional chef with mayo clinic's healthy living center. chef jen welper says if you want to be safe á don't stuff. that way you won't have to worry about bacteria like salmonella soaking into the stuffing. for those who argue it has better flavor when cooked "you can get a really good flavorful stuffing without having to cook it inside the turkey. you can use the renderings from the turkey and add that to your stuffing and that way everyone is safe it taste just as good as if it was inside the bird." bacteria can survive stuffing that has not reached 165 degrees á so if you do plan on cooking it inside your turkey á use a thermometer to make sure the center of