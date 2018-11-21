Speech to Text for Rochester man gives back to homeless shelters that helped him

a story you'll only see here on daybreak... the unique story behind a rochester man's mission to deliver fruit platters to homeless shelters... kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us to tell us more about this man's incredible journey of recovery... good morning tyler and arielle... this is rory londer... and he has a holiday tradition that is the epitome of thanksgiving. and this year you can help. rory londer owns a home improvement store in rochester. but this isnt where his story starts. it wasn't a long time ago, i know what it's like to be hungry i know what it's like to not have anything. londer battled alcohol and drug addiction, leading him to homelessness... he was using a laundromaut to stay warm and using shelters, like dororthy day house. i remember one thanksgiving when i was in the dorothy day , waking up and all the churches started bringing food. i remember having this piece of fruit. it was the sweetest in my life to this day. and that sank so deep and sat so deep with me that i just never forgot it. which is why he spends his thanksgivings delivering fruit platters to the shelters that helped him get on his feet. as for the place he used to keep warm... and i own that laundry mat today... its a big deal. the place that i used to sleep in... i actually own the whole corner it's pretty cool. so sometimes everyone is invited to join rory in his thanksgiving tradition. bring a fresh fruit platter to chabad lubavitch in rochester at 5 pám... and join them in delivering the food to dororthy day house and other shelters this is rory's first time doing his food giving thanksgiving tradition with an organzation... in just a few minutes we'll tell you what having that community support means to him.