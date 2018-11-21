Clear

Rochester man gives back to homeless shelters that helped him

Rochester man gives back to homeless shelters that helped him

Posted: Wed Nov 21 04:27:36 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 21 04:27:36 PST 2018
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

Speech to Text for Rochester man gives back to homeless shelters that helped him

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a story you'll only see here on daybreak... the unique story behind a rochester man's mission to deliver fruit platters to homeless shelters... kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us to tell us more about this man's incredible journey of recovery... good morning tyler and arielle... this is rory londer... and he has a holiday tradition that is the epitome of thanksgiving. and this year you can help. rory londer owns a home improvement store in rochester. but this isnt where his story starts. it wasn't a long time ago, i know what it's like to be hungry i know what it's like to not have anything. londer battled alcohol and drug addiction, leading him to homelessness... he was using a laundromaut to stay warm and using shelters, like dororthy day house. i remember one thanksgiving when i was in the dorothy day , waking up and all the churches started bringing food. i remember having this piece of fruit. it was the sweetest in my life to this day. and that sank so deep and sat so deep with me that i just never forgot it. which is why he spends his thanksgivings delivering fruit platters to the shelters that helped him get on his feet. as for the place he used to keep warm... and i own that laundry mat today... its a big deal. the place that i used to sleep in... i actually own the whole corner it's pretty cool. so sometimes everyone is invited to join rory in his thanksgiving tradition. bring a fresh fruit platter to chabad lubavitch in rochester at 5 pám... and join them in delivering the food to dororthy day house and other shelters this is rory's first time doing his food giving thanksgiving tradition with an organzation... in just a few minutes we'll tell you what having that community support means to him.
Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Clouds and colder temps continue. Snow chance for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chabad Lubavitch helps one man gives back to Rochester shelters

Image

How do you cook your stuffing? Inside or outside the turkey?

Image

Rochester man gives back to homeless shelters that helped him

Image

Extra DWI enforcement starts today

Image

Cutting holiday travel cost

Image

Coping with grief during holidays

Image

Big announcement for downtown project

Image

Utility rate changes

Image

Change in Mason City firework ordinance

Image

Interfaith service

Community Events