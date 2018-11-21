Speech to Text for Extra DWI enforcement starts today

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and as you head to your destination today.... there will be extra police keeping the roads safe. minnesota law enforcement will be out this weekend looking for drunk drivers... live kimt news three's annalisa pardo tells us why the campaign starts today. good morning tyler and arielle, today isn't just the day before thanksgiving... but it's what many refer to as "black out wednesday"... where people go out with friends and family and drink... wich can lead to some dangerous drivers on the road. and that's why law enforcement is cracking down on drunk drivers. winona county sheriff's deputy chad myers is just one of people enforcing sober driving á and here's why. 13 years ago, he lost a friend to drinking and driving, and makes it his mission to keep preventable deaths from happening. just last year... over 100 people died in alcohol related crashes in minnesota.... 100 lives that we can save one person's life by taking an impaired driver off the road. to me that's worth it. that's a number we're never going to see, we're never going know how many people's lives we saved by taking them off the road, but that's ultimately why i continue to do this 13 years later. there is actually a kick off for the extra enforcement today... that's happening at 10 this morning at rochester police department's north station. live in rochester... annalisa iowa is also stepping up enforcement starting today until novemember 25th.