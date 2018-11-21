Clear

Cutting holiday travel cost

Cutting holiday travel cost

Posted: Wed Nov 21 04:25:12 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 21 04:25:12 PST 2018
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

Speech to Text for Cutting holiday travel cost

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today will be one of the busiest travel days of the year á as millions take to the roads and skies for thanksgiving. live today also happens to be one of the most (expensive travel days á kimt news three's deedee stiepan is looking into some cheaper options for those planning to fly for the holiday á she joins us live from rochester international airport right now. deedee.xxx good morning á it's sort of the calm before the storm here at the rochester international airport. the first flights are coming in around ( ). most travelers booked their flights for thanksgiving between september 23rd and october 25 and for those folks flying in or out today á they're paying the highest average price per roundtrip ticket. if you want to save some money and don't mind waiting á experts say prices will drop for "there's a lot of demand for travel leading up to a holiday so people can be where they want to be on that actual holiday so sometimes there's deals that can be taken advantage of if you travel on the holiday itself on thanksgiving." another way to cut costs is to fly out of a smaller airport like rá sát where you'll pay significantly less to park. whether you're flying today or tomorrow á you're going to want to stick around to hear some tips i got from the folks here at rását to make holiday travel as stress free as possible. i'll have them for you coming up in the next half hour. when it comes to travel costs for those planning a holiday road trip á expect to pay the highest thanksgiving gas prices in four years.///
Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Clouds and colder temps continue. Snow chance for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chabad Lubavitch helps one man gives back to Rochester shelters

Image

How do you cook your stuffing? Inside or outside the turkey?

Image

Rochester man gives back to homeless shelters that helped him

Image

Extra DWI enforcement starts today

Image

Cutting holiday travel cost

Image

Coping with grief during holidays

Image

Big announcement for downtown project

Image

Utility rate changes

Image

Change in Mason City firework ordinance

Image

Interfaith service

Community Events