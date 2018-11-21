Speech to Text for Coping with grief during holidays

with thanksgiving just a day away.... it's usually a time to spend time with friends and family... but for people dealing with a recent death the holidays can be an especially difficult time... kimt news 3's katie huinker reports i lost my husband 8 years ago. he passed away from noná hodgkin's lymphoma since the passing of her husband marty á the holidays haven't been quite the same for sarah enabnit and her family. grief is a journey and no one grieves the same the first few years were especially hard. you think you're prepared, but you're not quite prepared sarah says what helps her family during thanksgiving and christmas time is (talking about marty to keep his memory alive. he loved to work. he was a former marine and he did not give up easily. that's why for 8 years he fought the hard fight and he was determined to do everything he could. that's one piece of advice connie bleile gives to her patients at hospice of north iowa. keep your spirit of your loved one alive and well, talk about it. that's the best time when you are with your family to say remember how mom liked this part of the holiday and just to keep their spirit alive and well is very key. here are some other ways to cope this season: talk to your family about their expectations and your anxieties. if you want á limit the time you spend with family... maybe instead of seven hours you spend 2 or 3 together. accept there will be mixed emotions and believe that next year will be better. and really focus on the most important part of the holiday for you. maybe it's the christmas tree and kind of letting the other decorations go by the wayside or maybe it's making a good meal that their loved one would have been proud of. so whatever it is just to kind of pair it down a little bit. as for sarah, after a few years she found the most peace when helping others.. i think just the thought of giving back and helping and if you find yourself struggling with grief or loss... hospice of north iowa has a whole team of people to help. just reach out to them... their services are free. tree lighting ceremonies are another way to remember your loved one during the holidays. for a list of locations and times... head to kimt dot com.