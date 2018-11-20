Clear

Big announcement for downtown project

A meeting is set for next week to update the public on the latest developments in the River City Renaissance project.

Posted: Tue Nov 20 20:57:12 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 20 20:57:13 PST 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Big announcement for downtown project

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

developing story new developments tonight á as the mason city city council is announcing a special council meeting next tuesday... where they'll update the public on the river city renaissance project. city leaders explained they'll be announcing the new developer of the hotel portion of the project which is the linch pin to receiving state funds. city administrator aaron burnett previoulsy said he would not release how many developers he's spoken to... but we do know they've discussed the project with former developers gatehouse capital who are still interested in doing the project. but residents in the city are asking.... why keep moving forward after so much time you know it's been five years and i think you've missed a lot of it months and months and months of all kinds of debate and everything and switching and the whole bit i wish you lighten up on that a little bit it's really not that important anymore look at some of the comments people of been there upset is the hockey association so for this i don't really care that much about them but here tonight the mason city chamber says they're still in full

