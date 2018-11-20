Speech to Text for Utility rate changes

support of the when the weather gets cold... a lot of people see their utility bills get a bit more expensive. now á we're finding out rates will be going up all year round. today á the rochester public utilities board is discussing their 20á19 budget and rate increases for both water and electric. they're increasing the water rate by sixápercent next year. and for electric... the board approved a nearly twoá percent increase in the energy rate but decided not to increase the customer rate. meaning the flat rate of 19.50 you pay for energy will stay the same. according to one board member á the rates are increasing because it costs more for them to provide them.xxx so we try to keep our rates and our cost more or less in check with the cost of providing the service. the board will present their decision to the rochester city council in december./// the city of rochester is set to hire their