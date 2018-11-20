Clear

Change in Mason City firework ordinance

Big changes could be coming to Mason City in regards to fireworks.

Posted By: Katie Lange

council is voting to change the city firework ordinence... after numerous complaints and safety issues. the changes would mean no more sales tents up and down highway 122 or in the downtown area. firework sales would be restricted to industrial zoned areas... and they're also limiting the times you can shoot them off. but today they were met with their first resistence from the public.xxx we had $600,000 in the state of iowa and tax revenue and this year we're looking at $1 million i mean is there too much money going around now 20 to reduce that i don't understand if we're going to allow the use of fireworks why want to restrict where they're being sold if i've never had issues with the tents another change will give law enforcement more juristiction over fining those shooting off fireworks illegally by imposing a 250 dollar fine. there will be one more reading of this ordinance before it becomes law./// repairs continue
