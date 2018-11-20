Speech to Text for Interfaith service

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

after recent shootings in places of worship... most recently at a synagogue in pittsburgh... christ united methodist church is holding a service to welcome all religions through it's doors. people filled the church to celebreate one anothers differences tonight á while security monitored the entrance and kept doors locked after seven oáclock. whether you are jewish or muslim... lead pastor elizabeth macaulay says they do not turn their it always feels important for us to be together and give thanks together it's a common language that we share. elizabeth tells káiámát the main message of the evening was centered around peace./// thanksgiving eve is one of the biggest party nights of the year. but there's something you should know