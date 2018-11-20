Clear

Interfaith service

Everyone is welcome to attend the service.

Posted: Tue Nov 20 20:53:22 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 20 20:53:23 PST 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Interfaith service

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

after recent shootings in places of worship... most recently at a synagogue in pittsburgh... christ united methodist church is holding a service to welcome all religions through it's doors. people filled the church to celebreate one anothers differences tonight á while security monitored the entrance and kept doors locked after seven oáclock. whether you are jewish or muslim... lead pastor elizabeth macaulay says they do not turn their it always feels important for us to be together and give thanks together it's a common language that we share. elizabeth tells káiámát the main message of the evening was centered around peace./// thanksgiving eve is one of the biggest party nights of the year. but there's something you should know
Mason City
Few Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 21°
We're tracking easy going traveling heading to Thanksgiving
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Big announcement for downtown project

Image

Utility rate changes

Image

Change in Mason City firework ordinance

Image

Interfaith service

Image

Basement fire in southeast Rochester home

Image

Thanksgiving meals for those in need

Image

Meeting the candidates

Image

Diocese bankruptcy filing

Image

Students learning life skills through business

Image

Switching to Paper Gift Cards

Community Events