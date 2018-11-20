Speech to Text for Basement fire in southeast Rochester home

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news out of rochester. breaking news just over two hours ago á a basement fire sparked a large law enforcement presence in the 23áhundred block of tee time road southeast. fire officials tell our reporter on scene neighbors were the ones who made the call... after seeing smoke coming out of the back side of the house. no one was home at the time á and those with the fire department say most of the damage was contained to the basement. the fire is still under investigation./// just