Speech to Text for Thanksgiving meals for those in need

just two days away á and while many are looking forward to spending the holiday eating food with loved ones in the comfort of their own home á others aren't as lucky. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan spent the evening with people hoping to bring a little extra holiday cheer during the season of giving./// katie á for the last few weeks á the caring acts of kindness everywhere group á or cake á has been collecting donations to put together meal boxes for families in need. and tonight á i was there to see all of the hard work come together./// tonight the vfw is buzzing with holiday spirit. "were doing the thanksgiving meal boxes they're for families in need in the community were doing about 175 boxes that are filled with thanksgiving turkey and all of the sides and fixings you'd need to have the perfect thanksgiving meal." "it's really joyful to see families really eating" it all starts with an empty box back here. volunteers make their way through the assembly line one can at a time. "its important to be doing this because there is a significant amount of people that are facing food scarcity in our community were talking about veterans were talking about single parent families were talking about elderly people multiple large families that would otherwise not have a meal like this and were looking to make their meals really special this holiday season." even the younger volutneers are adding a touch of joy as well. "we're making little ornaments and cards" "the families can put it on their tree or just around their house if they want, it's a little token of love from our group." and addy says serving others is a special reminder of all that she's thankful for this danielle says compared to last year á the need for these boxes continues to grow and so do the willing volunteers./// thank you brooke. and as you're preparing for your thanksgiving meal... federal health officials are issuing a warning. the centers for disease control urges everyone to stop eating romaine lettuce after a multiástate outbreak of eá coli. at least 32 people have become ill á and 13 have been hospitalized since october 31st. doctors say this