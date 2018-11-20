Clear

Meeting the candidates

The city of Rochester is set to hire its first community development director.

of rochester is set to hire their firstá ever community development director. and tonight á community members and leaders are getting the chance to meet the two finalists for the position.... cindy steinhauser and tracy steinkruger. whoever gets the job will lead a brandá new department to head up planning policies and help issue development permits in the community. we wanted to find out what residents are looking for in the new director.xxx "can work well with different neighborhoods , can help work with developers, the contractors. the people who come in so we can make process more efficient and effective moving forward. so this person is going to have a huge task to form this department." the two candidates will be interviewed tomorrow. the goal is to have the new community development director named and at work by the beginning of january./// the public is speaking
