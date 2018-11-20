Clear

Diocese bankruptcy filing

It's all to provide justice for victims of sexual abuse.

a religious organization announced they'd be filing for bankruptcy... we're hearing from it's leader about accusations of sexual abuse. the roman catholic diocese of winonaá rochester has parishes in 20 southern minnesota counties... serving a population of more than 130á thousand people á according to their website. and according to bishop john m. quinn á the diocese is currently facing 121 claims of sexual abuse by clergy. kimt news 3's isabella basco is finding out how filing for bankruptcy might be the most ((just way to hold the organization accountable. isabella. live the coá cathedral of st. john the evangelist just one of the diocese of winonaá rochester's parishes. and even though the pending claims of sexual abuse happened between 1960 and 1986 á the diocese is taking action to provide justice for survivors now.xxx bishop quinn says the decision to file for bankruptcy is the most fair way to handle the allegations. "in other words, the bankruptcy judge will be able to help make very objective decisions about the compensation of those victims." all of the priests accused of sexual abuse have either died or been removed from active ministry áá but the diocese is still taking the necessary steps to bring justice to survivors. mack eleid attends one of the diocese parishes... and says he thinks the organization is making the right decision. "i think it's unfortunate and i think... but it makes sense given all of the expense and the costs." he tells me he believes the church should continue acknowledging the past. "i think it's an important thing to talk about." the diocese is hoping the bankruptcy will take place before the end of the month but are unsure of an exact date. reporting in rochester, isabella basco, kimt news 3. /// thank you isabella. the diocese says no staff members will lose their jobs... and no parishes or schools will close during the bankruptcy process./// continuing coverage we're continuing to follow
