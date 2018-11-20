Speech to Text for Students learning life skills through business

donations. a weekly coffee program at a north iowa school is doing more than keeping educators alert and caffeinated... it's teaching important life and business skills to students with special needs. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live at lincoln intermediate school in mason city with the details á alex? xxx katie á 5th graders in brenna bothwell's special needs class are operating a once a week business called the bean. students are taking orders... making coffee... and then delivering it to staff and faculty around the school. and those i spoke with say that it can help set the students up for success after school.xxx nat students like cooper garrison are working at the bean. nat while others are making drinks... he is on delivery duty today... visiting classrooms and offices around the school. (nat) when this service first started... it was immediately met with a positive reaction from teachers. "the first day we has mrs. hugi, she's part of the 6th grade. she was so excited she even stopped her class to announce it." brenna bothwell stumbled across the idea while on instragram... and tells me it teaches a lot of life skills. "we're working with money so they have to be able to recognize and identify money, and they have to be able to count it. and they also have to be following the direction in order to make the coffee. they have to have hygiene skills so they're not drinking out of the cups or anything like that." bothwell says it's a positive experience for students ... encouraging work and fun. "any kind of jobs that we can incorporate in the school setting that would help prepare students with disabilities for their future employment of what life is going to look like when they get older, that's the for start up costs... the school's parent teacher organization sponsored 500 dollars for the program. since they started... the program has made that money back. bothwell hopes that the program can continue with incoming students. live in mason city á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// a popular electronics