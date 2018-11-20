Clear

Switching to Paper Gift Cards

It's an effort to help the environment

retailer is going green this holiday season by offering (paper gift cards. xxx i wasn't aware they were doing that, sounds like a good idea yes. best buy says they'll save 18 tons of plastic from going into landfills... just by offering gift card options made of recycled paper and packaging. this includes seven of their eight holidayá themed gift cards. the store started this initiative on november 15th á which is
