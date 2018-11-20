Speech to Text for Stuff a bus

the holiday season is here... but not everyone is lucky enough to have a warm meal. one north iowa school district hopes to change that... by stuffing a bus full of food for those in need. osage middle school students have spent the last two weeks collecting food donations... and today they spent time at dollar general and randy's super market looking to gather more. the goal is to fill an entire school bus full of food and household items. tristan mork is a 7th grader... and recognizes the need in the community.xxx "it's a good thing that we can as a school especially go out in the community, gather items to give to the people that are in need and need the food and they can't really provide it themselves." all donations will be going toward the mitchell county food bank. students were also able to raise over 3á thousand dollars in cash