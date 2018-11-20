Speech to Text for Golden Apple Award

teacher who is making a lasting impression and preparing his students for life beyond the classroom. kimt news 3's annalise johnson introduces us to this week's golden apple award winner.xxx he's a local teacher whos teaching his students more than just the curriculum. let's go inside and congratulate this week's golden apple award winner á mr. ickler. nat: what's this? you got awarded the golden apple award for leaving a lasting impact on your students. wow. robert ickler teaches agriculture science at triton high school in dodge center. his student hannah stark nominated him for the golden apple award because she thinks he's preparing her and her classmates for life after high school. "just what it's like to be an adult in the real world, like he tells you straight up what it's going to be like, he doesn't sugarcoat it." "to help make sure that the next generation that's coming up is ready to go to work, ready to go to school, ready to have a productive life and be happy with what they're doing." mr. ickler's food science class had a thanksgiving meal together today... nat: of the 50 states á minnesota is first in turkey production in the united states of america and as these students begin thanksgiving break tomorrow á their time in class with mr. ickler is one thing they're thankful for this year. "he's definitely my favorite class to come to." "to have a student think highly enough of what i do to take the time and effort to go and nominate me for that, i'm congratulatio ns to mister ickler. if you want to nominate your teacher, head to kimt dot com and click on "golden apple" under the community tab.///