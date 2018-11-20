Speech to Text for ASPCA starts releasing rescued dogs to shelters

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're continuing our coverage of the 160 dogs seized from a worth county breeder. officials say last monday they removed the dogs from overcrowded condtions and runádown kennels with no access to clean water. today á we're learning some of those dogs are now being placed with shelters and rescue groups in the midwest. kimt news three's brian tabick is live at the humane society of north iowa... and joins us katie áá the humane society of north iowa is just one of the humane society's taking in a number of samoyed dogs today. i'm told here in mason city they took in 16 dogsáábut there's still a lot of work to be done. with many of the dogs still a little shy and their coats not quite as white as they should be... four shelters in the midwest are taking them. sybil soukup, the executive director of the humane society of north iowa says many of the younger dogs are very easily rehabilitated, but for some of the older dogs it could take a while because of the conditions they were living in. it's the adult dogs that have a lot of emotion behavioral issues that are going to need some work until they can be available for adoption. soukup says this is only the beginning. they will be taking in as many as they canááshe says these dogs are not quite ready for adoption yetáá they still need some vet work done, but katie they are making progress. in mason city brian tabick káiá mát news three. thank you brian. and it probably won't come as a surprise... but soukup says they received over a hundred phone calls just yesterday... from people across the globe looking to adopt one of the dogs. one