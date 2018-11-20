Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Tuesday

Clear
Posted: Tue Nov 20 15:53:01 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 20 15:53:01 PST 2018
Posted By: Tyler Roney

as temperatures remain well below normal, we will see some slightly warmer air moving back in for tomorrow and heading into thanksgiving day. we'll continue to deal with a mix of sun and clouds across the area with highs in the lower 30's on wednesday and the mid to upper 30's on thanksgiving. we're tracking some rainfall by friday afternoon and evening. it will stay as rain since temperatures will be around 40 degrees. when the system is exiting, temperatures will fall leading to a rain/snow mix chance late friday night and into early saturday morning. we're also tracking the potential for a stronger system moving in late saturday night and into sunday. this has the potential to produce accumulating snowfall. stay with kimt as we track this storm. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: upper teens. winds: southwest becoming north at 5 to 10 mph. wednesday: mix of sun and clouds. highs: upper 20's to around 30. winds: north becoming east at 5 to 10 mph. wednesday night: partly cloudy. lows: lower 20's. winds: southeast at 6 to 12 mph.
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
We're tracking easy going traveling heading to Thanksgiving
